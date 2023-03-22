Say it ain’t so, Joe!
Heard Kamala Harris on TV March 17 touting “historic” climate change legislation and spending, and action that this administration has taken and is taking.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Say it ain’t so, Joe!
Heard Kamala Harris on TV March 17 touting “historic” climate change legislation and spending, and action that this administration has taken and is taking.
When challenged on the Willow project, she could only tout more historic climate change efforts. It was a great disappointment when the interviewer let her off the hook.
The question that he should have asked was: “Doesn’t deciding now to extract 20 million barrels of new oil each year for the next 30 years cancel out everything that you are touting?”
Look at the science. The action we need to be taking now is to be shutting down all fossil fuel production, not planning on 20 million new barrels a year for 30 years. If that happens, our descendants are toast. I am not making this up. Look at the science: the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report “Global Warming of 1.5°C” is a good place to start, if this is news to you.
We are in an apocalyptic struggle here, folks, and no one is taking it seriously. We are like a heroin addict who convinces himself that after one last big score he’ll quit for sure — and then that is the score that kills him.
What you are saying, Joe, is “Hey, world! Thirty more years! Then we’ll stop!”
Joe, we thought you understood the science. It will be too late then.
Say it ain’t so.
Lawrence Hults is a longtime Columbia resident.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.