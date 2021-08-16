President Biden recently issued an executive order that seeks to increase competition in the agriculture industry and decrease corporate consolidation that has put so many independent family farmers, local businesses and local processors out of business over the past 30 years.
As a family farmer, I wholeheartedly support this executive order as a hopeful first step to increase fairness and level the playing field in the livestock industry. But we need to see this order come to fruition with concrete laws and policies that make an actual difference in our livelihoods.
Consumers have been seeing record high prices for meat at the supermarket while we farmers are seeing rock bottom prices when we sell our livestock. We need farm policies that prioritize farm income from the sale of our livestock at a fair price in open and competitive markets.
This unacceptable status quo has been produced by an overly centralized, fragile corporate food system that harms farmers and consumers, while multinational corporate meatpackers walk away with the profits.
To effectively bring this change, our antitrust laws need to be strengthened and vigorously enforced to break up this corporate consolidation and give independent family farmers an opportunity to make an actual profit for what we produce.
The Biden executive order is a good start, but we all need to be diligent and push our elected representatives to follow through on the goals it laid out and bring real and positive change to our industry.
Susan Williams is a livestock farmer in Cooper County.