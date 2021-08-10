Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
It is our duty as parents, grandparents and family and community members to love America by teaching our kids American history in its totality — the good, the bad and the ugly. The public schools, and the private ones in my opinion, should teach kids the total history of our country, not just preferred, chosen ideas.
To leave out sad things is to give kids and adults an incomplete picture. Josh Hawley says teach only the ideal, leaving out all the work over the years that people have put in toward making this a more perfect union — leaving out why we are better now than when the country was founded, even with our faults.
When the Constitution was written, it set up how the government would be designed. However, the rights were given to white male landowners — not women, not people of color, not indentured servants and not slaves. The amendments to the Constitution added the rest of us, allowing more people to participate in society and contribute to our more perfect union. The Bill of Rights took into account a broadened vision of what America could be. We are proud of the fact that our Constitution is a “living document.” That means changes are necessary.
I love America, and I want it to be inclusive of all of our people. Democracy is messy sometimes, but it is worth saving so everyone can have a say.
Black history is American history. Without it, American history is incomplete. Ignoring the bad things that have happened to people of color over the years leads us to missing the opportunity to be a better country. I believe America is strong enough to look at our less-than-perfect selves and work to make it better.
We can all work toward the ideal America. It takes all of us, not just the limited number of the original founders.
Doris Littrell is a Columbia resident.