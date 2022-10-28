It is with great pleasure that I enthusiastically support Bob Nolte for the Boone County Recorder of Deeds.

As the former Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, I had the opportunity to work with Bob in the Mizzou Athletics Department Compliance Office. He is an honest man who cared about providing the best customer service possible to our constituents. His computer skills assisted us tremendously in automating systems to streamline our processes and capture information in a useful format.

