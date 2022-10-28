It is with great pleasure that I enthusiastically support Bob Nolte for the Boone County Recorder of Deeds.
As the former Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, I had the opportunity to work with Bob in the Mizzou Athletics Department Compliance Office. He is an honest man who cared about providing the best customer service possible to our constituents. His computer skills assisted us tremendously in automating systems to streamline our processes and capture information in a useful format.
People who worked with Bob university-wide appreciated his teamwork approach and engaging personality. In his 10 years at Mizzou, he was chosen to take the lead on educational positions both inside and outside of the university due to his ability to communicate and simplify the NCAA rules for people.
He and his wife, Kate, are committed to our community by volunteering for many charities and are actively involved in their church. Also, Bob helps on the family farm, so he understands the rural Boone County way of life as well as living in Columbia.
Bob’s attention to detail and hard work ethic is perfect for the Boone County Recorder of Deeds' responsibilities. If you are looking for someone who will work hard for the people, you should vote for Bob Nolte.
Mary Ann Austin is retired and worked as Associate Athletics Director for Compliance at the University of Missouri.
