Banning books is fascism.
Telling women what to do is fascism.
It is your job to protect our freedom, and yet you proudly lead the march into fascism.
Have you ever heard of the concept of personal liberty? Did you know that this country was founded by people willing to die for their personal liberty? Did you ever think about that? All those guys who signed the Declaration of Independence? Every single one of them did so with the full knowledge that if their effort failed, they would hang. Not just die. Hang.
Do you think that they took that risk because they wanted you to have the power to tell your fellow citizens what they can or cannot read? Or to dictate what women can or cannot do? Do you really think that is what they risked their lives for?
Your personal fear of knowledge of the human condition does not give you the right to tell us what we can or cannot read. That is fascism, and last I heard this was still supposed to be a free country.
Shame on you. Do your job: Protect our liberty. Do not attempt to tell us what to do.
I don’t know who you think you are working for, but here you work for us, and we are free Americans who believe in personal liberty.
LR Hults is a retired, long-time resident of Columbia.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.