The PGA on Tuesday announced that it was bought lock, stock and barrel by the Saudi government. That is the news of the business relationship: the PGA tour, European tour and LIV golf are merging.
I know thousands of you love golf but it’s time to look at your morality score card. Do you still remember 9/11 where the hijackers were mostly Saudis. Do you remember the dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S. based journalist and critic of the Saudi government. Look at all of their human rights abuses and sharia Law. All these are ties back to Wahhabism.
In the end, it’s about the money. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund is headed by Mohammed bin Salman.
Stand up, folks, and boycott this PGA merger. It’s bad for the U.S. It’s bad for your own moral standing. Only the wealthiest who don’t care will win this game.
Paul Smith is a Columbia resident and independent thinker.
