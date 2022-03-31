I have known Barbara Buffaloe and her husband, Dr. Luke Buffaloe, since they attended graduate school and medical school at MU, respectively. They are good people, great parents and conscientious, effective members of our beloved community.
Her innovative ideas to support and enrich our existing public services, such as offering additional training and better working hours for police and the integration of a mental health infrastructure, will serve and protect our community.
Barbara will work for equity, affordable housing, and the assurance that Columbia citizens have clean water, renewable sources of energy, affordable transportation, upgraded sewers, efficient trash and recycling systems.
As our Sustainability Manager for 11 years, Barbara steered Columbia’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan through to completion with unique skills needed to address climate challenges and future resiliency.
Barbara was the first person I called on when creating a local Sustainability Leaders group. Although the trip was pre-empted by COVID-19, this cohort of both city officials and university faculty planned to meet with our partners in Europe to examine models of ecologically sound practices in cities the size of Columbia and foster the development of possible systems here.
Barbara had already been part of an international effort called “Smart Cities,” studying the successes of small cities’ clean energy initiatives, infrastructure and water goals.
Her experience with business and nonprofit leaders positions her to be able to address their needs as well as seek out their involvement for innovative solutions. Barbara has worked with municipal leaders for over a decade and understands how the city’s government operates and will work with the city manager to meet the objectives of City Council.
Barbara Buffaloe walks her talk. She is honest and trustworthy. She will lead with intelligence, respect, kindness and strength.
Judith Heartsong is coordinator for Town-Gown Sustainability Leaders 2021.