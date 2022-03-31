The job of mayor for a fast-growing city like Columbia, requires hard work, intelligence, vision and an ability to work with a wide variety of people. That is why Barbara Buffaloe is the ideal person for this job.
Barbara is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a master's degree in science, and the only mayoral candidate who has worked for the city.
A number of years ago, I went to a meeting where Barbara spoke. She had just been hired as sustainability manager for Columbia. This newly-created position was designed to make more efficient use of the city's energy, save the city money, help protect the environment and plan for future needs. I was struck by her energy, her outgoing, upbeat personality and most of all by her intelligence and diplomacy.
She told us that hers was a new position, and that she was expected to save the city enough money to pay for her position. She saved the city so much, that they made the position of sustainability manager a permanent position, which she held for 11 years.
Barbara's endorsements are a testament to her ability to work with a wide variety of people. These endorsements include people affiliated with Columbia Public Schools, the University of Missouri, the Columbia arts scene, small businesses and the Columbia City workers Laborer's Local 955, which represents Columbia city workers and other craft trades. For further information, go to buffaloeformayor.com.
Marion Mace Dickerson is a Columbia resident.