I am writing to express my support for Barbara Buffaloe as the next mayor of Columbia.
Barbara is an outstanding public servant and community leader who will get things done for our entire community. Mayor is not a place for on-the-job training, and that is why Barbara’s experience really sets her apart from other candidates in the race.
Although there are several candidates who share my values, Barbara is the only one that worked hard to secure the necessary resources and run the kind of professional campaign that is necessary to build the broad coalition of supporters needed to win.
Barbara cares deeply about our community and will work hard as mayor to ensure that Columbia continues to be an outstanding place to live, work and raise a family.
Please cast your vote for Barbara Buffaloe on April 5.
Chris Pieper is a Columbia resident and business owner.