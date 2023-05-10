We all know Columbia is a very litter-ridden city, and there is a very obvious answer to our litter problem — that is a container deposit program.
A container deposit is when the buyer of a can or bottle pays a nickel or dime more at the point of sale but then redeems that nickel or dime back later, after consumption.
Although there are, sadly, only a handful of states that do have such a program, Missouri is obviously not one of them. Can Columbia be a container deposit city?
Even though Missouri is not a container deposit state, Columbia should run its own container deposit scheme by charging a dime or nickel more to the end customer and the customer gets that nickel or dime back.
The same should go for cups, jugs and bags. That way, whoever is picking the litter up our street and cleaning up our community is compensated for their service by whoever littered in the first place, which makes Columbia a better place to live.
I don’t know if Columbia could become a container deposit city, but I am going to talk to the City Council about that.
Christian Chellis is a St. Louis area resident who has an idea for a simple way to eradicate almost all litter in Columbia.
