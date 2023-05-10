We all know Columbia is a very litter-ridden city, and there is a very obvious answer to our litter problem — that is a container deposit program.

A container deposit is when the buyer of a can or bottle pays a nickel or dime more at the point of sale but then redeems that nickel or dime back later, after consumption.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.