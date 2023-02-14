Chronic, low-level carbon monoxide (CO) exposure is insidiously dangerous. Baffling, vague, sporadic symptoms worsen then improve with no discernible pattern.
For a decade, I had fatigue, brain fog, flu-ish illness but never with a fever and occasional mystery headaches. It mimicked viruses, tick disease, chronic fatigue, dementia, depression, or autoimmune disease — at times, the symptoms were severe. But the doctors found nothing and began treating me dismissively, which only added to my living nightmare.
My child had occasionally complained of a headache. Once, after a fainting spell, the doctor treated them for a tick disease that was never confirmed. Fortunately, my child was routinely away at school and work; however, I worked from home.
My house was super insulated. We had little need of the old gas furnace, opting for safe electric space heaters. With no furnace heating the exhaust flue, it failed to draw out the exhaust from the gas water heater, which was connected to the same flue. Complicating matters further, a new bath ventilation fan caused the exhaust to back-flow. Only once did the CO detector alarm.
I aired the house out and got checked out by professionals. The detector never went off again — the majority of CO detectors do not register lower levels.
Now my house is entirely electric. I’ve replaced old gas appliances with a tankless water heater and heat pump. Most of my symptoms have disappeared and my child is fine.
Headaches are the key. Gas exhaust is a misunderstood and underestimated threat.
Christine Doerr is a longtime Columbia resident, teacher and artist.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.