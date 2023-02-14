Chronic, low-level carbon monoxide (CO) exposure is insidiously dangerous. Baffling, vague, sporadic symptoms worsen then improve with no discernible pattern.

For a decade, I had fatigue, brain fog, flu-ish illness but never with a fever and occasional mystery headaches. It mimicked viruses, tick disease, chronic fatigue, dementia, depression, or autoimmune disease — at times, the symptoms were severe. But the doctors found nothing and began treating me dismissively, which only added to my living nightmare.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you