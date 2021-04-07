Child abuse and neglect — I know these aren’t easy topics. It is painful to think about children and youth experiencing abuse or neglect.
Sadly, it happens every day.
Most often, these children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care. This happened to nearly 650 children in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone and Callaway counties last year. At Heart of Missouri CASA, we are dedicated to helping these children.
Throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, I hope you will join us in raising awareness about these issues and taking action to help children in need.
Abuse and neglect can happen to a child at any age. Children under 3 are the most vulnerable and make up nearly 20% of the children in our local foster care system. The average age of a child entering our foster care system is just 8 years old — the typical age of a third grader. Whether a 3-month-old baby, an 8-year-old child or a 15-year-old teenager, experiencing abuse or neglect has lasting impact on a child no matter their age.
Fortunately, having a caring, consistent adult — like a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer — can make all the difference. This is especially true after a year of isolation and challenges presented by COVID-19. So many things changed, but one thing that never changed was our commitment to being there for these children.
Heart of Missouri CASA is determined to make sure every child in our counties who has experienced abuse or neglect has a volunteer who will advocate for their needs and best interests. Right now, we’re serving 50% of these children. With your support, we can do so much more.
Becoming a CASA volunteer, encouraging those in your network to become CASA volunteers or providing a financial gift to help us recruit, train and support more CASA volunteers are all ways to help us reach more children and help them thrive.
If you would like more information about CASA or on how you can help make a difference in our community, visit our website, call us at 442-4670 or email me at kelly@homcasa.org.
Kelly Hill is executive director of the Heart of Missouri CASA in Columbia.