I was saddened to see the passing of Charlie Henke. I knew Charlie as Coach Henke at Nevada High School, also home of the Tigers, during my senior year.
Charlie joined the coaching staff with head coach Bill Wynn Sr. How could I have been so lucky to cross paths with such outstanding gentlemen. Coach Henke was such a great influence on me as a young person and shaped my work ethic and core values for my personal and professional life. I left my high school basketball experience with the notion that “hard work brings reward.” I was voted All-District and All-Conference my senior year. I always took the time to thank Coach Henke and Coach Wynn every time I saw them since high school.
Coach Henke made it possible for me to become a Mizzou civil engineering Tiger (1971). I will always remember the first day of basketball practice in the fall of 1965.
Coach Henke was quite impressive at six feet, eight inches and there was me tiptoe'ing to be 5 feet, 11 inches. He introduced himself by taking a basketball in each hand, taking a giant leap and dunking both balls.
I could only hope he would be on my side during scrimmage demonstrating what he wanted done. He also had a notion that floor burns were good — a carry over from his coach, Stormin' Norm Stewart.
Coach Henke introduced to me how lame this thing was across the state line called a “Jayhawk” and his duke out with Wayne Hightower. I reminded him that one of my older brothers suffered the same fate in the hands of New Haven in 1957.
I would like to publicly acknowledge gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Coach Henke as a great man of all descriptions. Coach Henke went from a Malta Bend Tiger to a Mizzou Tiger and then to a Nevada Tiger. Once a Tiger, always as a Tiger.
John T. Conway is a Columbia resident.