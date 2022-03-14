In a recent news release, UM System President Mun Choi stated, "Each of our four universities in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St Louis have provided teaching, research, and economic development excellence to Missourians for more than two centuries."
In fact, the University of Missouri at Columbia was founded in 1839. The other three campuses of our university are newer. None has been around for "two centuries."
President Choi seems to have a very limited knowledge of our university's history. He has demonstrated his disdain for it by threatening to demolish Read Hall and other historic structures at MU.
Dan Viets is a Columbia resident.