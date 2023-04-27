The Columbia Missourian recently published an article bringing attention to a Peace Park bench honoring the late dog Harlan. Included in the article was a photo of UM System President and Chancellor Mun Choi, who spoke at the bench dedication.
I never met Harlan, but I’m certain he’s missed by those who loved him. That said, I wish the UM System president and chancellor would champion adding context to the Thomas Jefferson statue and honor the enslaved people who built and served the university instead of honoring a beloved pet and campus fixture.