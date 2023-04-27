The Columbia Missourian recently published an article bringing attention to a Peace Park bench honoring the late dog Harlan. Included in the article was a photo of UM System President and Chancellor Mun Choi, who spoke at the bench dedication.

I never met Harlan, but I’m certain he’s missed by those who loved him. That said, I wish the UM System president and chancellor would champion adding context to the Thomas Jefferson statue and honor the enslaved people who built and served the university instead of honoring a beloved pet and campus fixture.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you