If you want a representative who works for you, vote Adrian Plank. His opponent’s campaign is funded by dark money, and lots of it. How can a campaign funded by dark money put your concerns first? It won’t. It’s time to support a candidate who puts your concerns ahead of special well-funded interests. A vote for Adrian Plank in the 47th House District is a vote to put the concerns of residents of the district ahead of big money corporate interests. Plank will use government to advance prosperity for all Missourians, not just those with deep pockets. For better schools, for sustainable agriculture, for stronger rights for women to regulate their own bodies and reproductive health decisions, better access to healthcare, for common sense gun reform to reduce gun violence in Missouri, and to increase your voice in government. Vote for Adrian Plank. Vote as if your life depends on it. It does. Alyce Turner is a retired teacher, state public health educator and a 40-year resident of mid-Missouri.

If you want a representative who works for you, vote Adrian Plank. His opponent’s campaign is funded by dark money, and lots of it. How can a campaign funded by dark money put your concerns first? It won’t.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you