If you want a representative who works for you, vote Adrian Plank. His opponent’s campaign is funded by dark money, and lots of it. How can a campaign funded by dark money put your concerns first? It won’t. It’s time to support a candidate who puts your concerns ahead of special well-funded interests. A vote for Adrian Plank in the 47th House District is a vote to put the concerns of residents of the district ahead of big money corporate interests. Plank will use government to advance prosperity for all Missourians, not just those with deep pockets. For better schools, for sustainable agriculture, for stronger rights for women to regulate their own bodies and reproductive health decisions, better access to healthcare, for common sense gun reform to reduce gun violence in Missouri, and to increase your voice in government. Vote for Adrian Plank. Vote as if your life depends on it. It does. Alyce Turner is a retired teacher, state public health educator and a 40-year resident of mid-Missouri.
If you want a representative who works for you, vote Adrian Plank. His opponent’s campaign is funded by dark money, and lots of it. How can a campaign funded by dark money put your concerns first? It won’t.