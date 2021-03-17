Regarding “Congress should join global response to COVID-19 with improved funding” (Published March 4, 2021). Thanks to advocates such as Cynthia Levin who raised their voices, and thanks to the Missourian for publishing citizen voices, which ultimately resulted in action.
Thanks to President Biden and our members of Congress for passing the COVID-19 Relief Bill. This bill not only provides stimulus checks to struggling Americans, an increase in rental assistance and child tax credit, but it also provides $11 billion for a global response to the pandemic.
I urge more citizens to take an active role in our democracy, propose solutions to our members of Congress and use media as a platform for meaningful conversations that bring change.
Raj Jaladi is a freshman at Parkway West High School in St. Louis, and a group co-leader for RESULTS global poverty advocacy organization.