MU will increase access to the City of Columbia’s electrical grid. They will relocate an electrical substation in order for more reliable transmission from the city’s electrical grid.
The Curators action was to hire an engineering and architect company to begin developing plans. MU may be on to something by hiring an architectural company for their electrical system. Maybe the City of Columbia Water and Light Department can hire an architectural company in order to make the proposed transmission pole and 161 KV electric lines to be more architecturally pleasing.
John Conway is a Columbia resident.
