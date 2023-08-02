Recently the Columbia City Council approved new electric rates that were recommended by a consultant and supported by the Utility staff. The rates went into effect on July 1. There was a big rush to implement new rates because some influencers felt the city’s bond rating was in jeopardy unless the rates were passed at the June City Council meeting. It was wrong of city staff to put the City Council in this position but that’s an issue for another day.
Today, we want to encourage the City Council to re-open the electric rate discussion and consider the proposal of the Columbia Fair Electric Rates Coalition. Now that the bond rating has been saved, the City Council has the opportunity to look at alternative proposals that meet all the goals of the community including climate justice and greenhouse gas mitigation. The July 1 rates only addressed the financial goals in our opinion.
