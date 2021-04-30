In Columbia Imagined, city residents made it clear they want open space and natural areas protected and that they want neighborhoods that are compact, contiguous, diverse and walkable.
Canton Estates is a homogenous, single-family development that consumes considerable land for the amount of housing it provides while dramatically increasing the impervious surface next to Gans and Clear creeks.
While the development is in the urban service area, it leapfrogs other tracts of undeveloped land, putting its residents nearly 3 miles from the nearest grocery store. The nearest elementary school is a 50-minute walk on a winding road with no shoulders or sidewalks, or on Highway 63.
This development is a textbook definition of sprawl.
Columbia has already identified 10,546 acres of developable land that is not next to a wild area (Gans Creek Wild Area) or an outstanding state resource water (Gans Creek).
Canton Estates’ 65 acres is not needed for building lots, construction jobs, affordable housing or property taxes. Its only unique benefit is that it can guarantee permanent scenic views of the state park to a select number of homeowners, a benefit that comes at the cost of park visitors who will be looking out of the park at houses instead of trees.
City Council should say no to Canton Estates and yes to beginning work on a southeast area plan to protect the park and open space and to guide future development.
Jan Weaver has been a fan of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park for over 45 years.