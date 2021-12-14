I had another conversation with Branden Rathert on Eagle 93.9 FM Monday morning. The question was “Should the city wait until after the April 5, 2022, election to hire a new City Manager?” My answer was “No. And...”
No.
Four crucial months are ahead of us. Mr. Glascock is retiring Jan 14. Many decisions get made during that January to April timeline:
Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) get prioritized.
Critical revenue reports from the state are received during that time, which the city uses to decide how to spend, save and invest for the next year.
Federal funds, like American Rescue Plan Act funds, are still being debated by the council, with the city manager providing guidance on what is possible and what is a pipe dream.
Opportunities for citywide broadband access are currently being reviewed. The city manager administers the proposal process and review process. We’ve waited too long to postpone this.
Development proposals await approvals. The city manager controls how and when these get presented for council.
And, I did agree that the process was not transparent. The decision belongs to council. However, during the last city manager search stakeholders were at the table to provide the consultant with guidance on what we thought was needed in a new city manager.
This time, after a two-year disruption of business and governance, we did not get that opportunity.
So, no, we cannot wait. And an opportunity to raise stakeholder concerns can be done now.
Maria Oropallo is a Columbia resident and candidate for mayor.