I have lived in Columbia permanently for about a year now.
Which mayoral candidate will listen to what the people need here?
I see beautiful pictures of the parks here, but when driving, I see a lot of trash on the side of Highway 63, Interstate 70, Grindstone Parkway, Clark Lane, Stadium Boulevard and many more. It makes this city look trashy.
We have so many people drive by on those highways and streets. What is the plan to clean up Columbia? Some streets need to be restriped, especially at the four-way stoplights at Route PP/Highway 63 and Clark Lane.
Yolanda Hernandez is a Columbia resident.