It’s time for forward thinking from the City Council. I applaud the decision to “reclaim the section of Flat Branch (Creek) that now flows under parking lots,” as quoted to the Missourian by Mike Griggs, Columbia Parks and Recreation director.
He further stated, “Back in the ’60s and ’70s, there was no concern for construction on creeks. You could build in the flood plain; you could do whatever you wanted. There was no worry about protecting the environment or anything like that.”
Why wait for hindsight? Why not get in front of this issue? Why not avoid all of the unnecessary expense of repairing a problem in the making, and of your own creation?
Question for the City Council: Why not pause all annexation, rezoning and development in the unincorporated southeast part of Columbia? Why not create a Southeast Area Plan comprising residents of the area, interested citizens, representatives of local environmental groups and representatives of the development community? It makes sense. And it makes sense now.
As reported June 24 in the Columbia Missourian, “the City is chipping in $500,000 for the park’s development, including $200,000 from parks sales tax and $300,000 from general fund reserves. Meanwhile, the CoMo 200 task force is raising money to pay for the bridge and other park amenities. Griggs said in March that it was on track to raise at least $750,000.”
It’s time. Create a Columbia Southeast Area Plan. Save Gans Creek. Save money. And heed the warning to “act in haste and repent at leisure.”
Barbara Azar Davis is a concerned citizen and Columbia resident.