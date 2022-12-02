The upgrade project is to restore the water treatment capacity from 24 millions gallons per day to 32 million gallons per day. At this time, the estimated construction costs of the improvements are $25 million.
The city currently has $24.5 million approved for the project, with a majority of the funds coming from the 2018 Water Bond Issue in the amount of $23 million. From this financial information, one would believe that the project needs another $500,000 if the bids come in at $25 million.
However, at the prior public hearing for the project, it was stated that the engineering design costs were almost $3 million and had been mostly spent to get to this stage. So, it is apparent that one must subtract the $3 million from the $24.5 million, which leaves only $21.5 million available for the construction of the base bid.
The engineering consultant presented a slide listing of engineering tasks performed to date but no cost assigned to the tasks. This listing of engineering tasks to be performed did not contain the standard engineering services for construction phase services or the inspection/construction observation services. The stated construction period was two years. You must factor these costs into the total project budget, plus an amount for contingencies — unforeseen costs when you start taking the various treatment plant components apart for replacement or demolition — during the construction of this very complex project.
If you estimate the construction phase services at 15% of the design fee, the cost would be $450,000 and estimate the inspection/construction services at 15% of the design fee, the cost would be another $450,000, and an estimate for the contingency allowance at 2.5% of the construction cost equals $625,000.
These necessary budgeted costs equal $1.525 million of additional expected costs not presented. Next, subtract these expected additional costs from the $21.5 million, you get $19.975 million, which is $5.025 million short of the $25 million base bid construction cost.
Beyond the base bid, there was discussion of $4 million of additive alternates and $18 million of deferred maintenance costs at the water treatment plant. Where will the shortfall come from?
The construction phase services cost and inspection/construction observation cost must come back through Council for approval since they were not included in the initial engineering services contract, as per the slide presented.
John Conway, PE, is a Columbia resident.
