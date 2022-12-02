I had the opportunity to view the livestream of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant upgrade project for the City Council’s work session Monday evening.

The upgrade project is to restore the water treatment capacity from 24 millions gallons per day to 32 million gallons per day. At this time, the estimated construction costs of the improvements are $25 million.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you