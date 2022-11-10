This was originally addressed to Columbia City Councilperson Nick Foster.
I am a big proponent of renewable energy for our city. I would like an update on where the city Water and Light Department is at with community solar.
We have been tantalized with the mirage of community solar for 10 years. I participated in the now extinct Solar One project. I was asked to be part of a focus group years ago on this topic — so long ago I can't even recall when it was.
In 2016 I asked questions on this at a meeting of the Environment and Energy Commission out at the power plant. I've asked our previous council person who was very supportive and sympathized with my frustration.
Just now I went to the city website to try again to get an update. Below is what I found. The link simply leads to a piece about the demise of Solar One that happened years ago and at the bottom of page advises to "Stay tuned, as Columbia Water and Light rolls out the next phase of solar programming for customers in late 2021."
Now, we're essentially 12 months past "late 2021" and there is still no update, no sign of movement on community solar. To be frank, the slower than glacial pace is pathetic.
We need to be a leader on this, but we're not. Climate change is an existential threat that we all need to confront head on. The latest news is, understating, not good. Don't let the city Climate Action Plan be just words, we need action, including community solar.
I attend the Advancing Renewables conference at MU every year and have seen plenty of presentations there showcasing other communities around the country that are way ahead of Columbia.
Where are we at?
Martin Wills is a Columbia resident.
