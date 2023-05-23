You might feel safe in the current country you are in. No wars, you can practice any religion you want, and the government is not against you. However, it is not like that for everyone. Refugees are forced out of their country because of war, religion, race or government.
And when they come into a new community, our community, it is our responsibility to make sure they feel safe. We must welcome them with open arms.
In 2019, 76,000 refugees were granted asylum to the United States. The Department of State also says that there were 155,000 filings for asylum in the United States. Not only that, but there were over half a million pending files for asylum in the U.S.
City of Refuge, a nonprofit organization in Columbia, states that their mission is to help refugees recover and regain control of their lives. They help refugees become productive, successful and contributing members of our community.
City of Refuge provides basic need programs, counseling and professional development to help refugees. Fifty percent of the refugees in Columbia are under 18, so, it is crucial for children who never got the chance to learn, to get the opportunity.
City of Refuge currently helps over 1,300 families, and that number is growing. Around 160 refugees come in our community each year. The biggest refugee populations in Columbia are from Myanmar (Burma), Iraq and Congo. They come into our community from around the world. So, let’s help them with their problems. Let us welcome them.
Some of the basic needs City of Refuge asks people to donate are
- Diapers and baby wipes.
- Laundry detergent.
- Hygiene products.
- Cleaning products.
- Over the counter medicine.
The City of Refuge also has many volunteer programs such as the homework helpers program, the English buddy program and an artisan studio.
Khush Patel is a student in Columbia.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.