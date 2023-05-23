You might feel safe in the current country you are in. No wars, you can practice any religion you want, and the government is not against you. However, it is not like that for everyone. Refugees are forced out of their country because of war, religion, race or government.

And when they come into a new community, our community, it is our responsibility to make sure they feel safe. We must welcome them with open arms.

