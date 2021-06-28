As a lifelong Missourian, I am no stranger to inclement weather. The day before my 10th birthday, the 2011 Joplin tornado hit, which left many without homes and 158 individuals without their lives.
I was reminded of that day here in Columbia when the city experienced a severe thunderstorm last week.
After lightning touched down in my apartment complex parking lot, I had been told by my boyfriend a tornado could possibly form, and we needed an evacuation plan “just to be safe.”
The entire time I never feared for my safety, but for the homeless men and women I see every day surrounding the area of the Columbia Mall.
On almost every corner, there is a homeless person, many of whom are disabled after serving our country, and we all choose to ignore them.
The Columbia City Council needs to address this issue of domestic poverty among veterans, and I am asking Brian Treece, our mayor, to help the population most vulnerable to the changing climate.
Veterans who suffer from PTSD often have a difficult time adjusting to society, which in turn leads to homelessness. Instead of returning the favor to those who served us, the city of Columbia is quite literally leaving them out in the cold.
We need to do better, and we need to protect all Columbians, not just those who can afford it.
Camdyn Knox is a student at MU.