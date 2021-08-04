Editor’s note: This letter was submitted to the City of Columbia.

My name is Jayden Griebel. I am 11 years old. I am a Scout, fisherman and outdoorsman.

Since you stopped picking up recycling every week, I see that the recycling centers are overflowing with trash/recyclable materials. I am concerned about the recycling schedule of every other week.

Please try to pick up more of the recycling more often to keep our wildlife safe. Thank you.

Jayden Griebel, of Columbia, is a student at John Warner Middle School.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you