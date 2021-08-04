Editor’s note: This letter was submitted to the City of Columbia.
My name is Jayden Griebel. I am 11 years old. I am a Scout, fisherman and outdoorsman.
Since you stopped picking up recycling every week, I see that the recycling centers are overflowing with trash/recyclable materials. I am concerned about the recycling schedule of every other week.
Please try to pick up more of the recycling more often to keep our wildlife safe. Thank you.
Jayden Griebel, of Columbia, is a student at John Warner Middle School.