What a fantastic article in the Sunday edition that compared Columbia’s solid waste collection to other cities of comparable size in Missouri.

Yes, all the other cities have better a system. They are privatized.

Alas, in this last Council race, the two winners touted that citizens do not want private options, and only 13% of ‘the people’ voted.

I have been leading litter pick-ups for over 10 years. Our trash system has been flawed for longer than a decade. I hope we can learn from others the wisdom of privatizing our trash service while keeping all currently employed Public Works staff hired to help with other important matters that have been neglected such as street cleaning, regularly scheduled litter pick-ups and keeping up with the various overgrown adopt-a-spots and so on.

Lisa Evelyn Anne Meyer is a small business owner and City of Columbia’s Volunteer of the Month in June 2020.

