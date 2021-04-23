President Biden is holding a summit with world leaders on climate change, but here in the U.S., we need a more ambitious Civilian Climate Corps than the one Biden has proposed.
The president’s vision for the Climate Corps would create 10,000 to 20,000 jobs per year. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey are proposing to create 1.5 million jobs.
Not only that, but Ocasio-Cortez and Markey’s plan rises to the scope of the crises we’re facing by including a base pay of $15 an hour, health care and student loan forgiveness.
As a young person, a fully realized Civilian Climate Corps would make a huge difference in my life. I know several of my friends would be stoked about traditional “climate careers,” but the corps should also include jobs that strengthen communities, from caring for the elderly to creating graphics to promote climate policies in our towns and cities. I want to be excited about a meaningful job, and fighting the climate crisis at the same time would be such a win-win for our country and our world.
Millions of people are still out of work, and there’s plenty of work to do. Biden and Congress must include a bold, pro-justice Civilian Climate Corps in the next infrastructure package.
Yara Changyit-Levin, of Town and Country, is a volunteer with the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led movement to stop climate change and create millions of jobs in the process.