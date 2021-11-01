Editor’s note: this letter is in response to an article published online on Oct. 26, “Classroom chicks teach CPS students how to say goodbye”
Students at Russell Boulevard Elementary School were rightfully upset when the classroom chicks they watched hatch from eggs were sent off to slaughter. Classroom chicks teach children to curb their natural compassion for animals and stand on the sidelines in the face of cruelty — a dangerous lesson.
Just like children, chickens love their families and value their lives. But, when chickens are hatched under artificial light in a noisy classroom, they’re deprived of everything important to them. An incubator can never replace a mother’s love.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even healthy-looking chicks can harbor salmonella. Children are at risk of exposure by holding, embracing, kissing or simply touching things around the incubator. Young children are especially at risk of getting sick since their immune systems aren’t fully developed yet.
Curious students can learn about chickens and compassion for animals through virtual incubator computer programs. Parents can also start the whole family on the path to healthy and humane eating by visiting www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.
Rebecca Libauskas is a staff writer for The PETA Foundation in Norfolk, Virginia.