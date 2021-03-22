I am writing to call for action about climate change. I believe if the city of Columbia planted more trees, we could make a difference here. Second, if we took note of the way Columbia was producing waste and changed it to be more effectively used, we could decrease the amount of waste in Columbia.
According to NASA, there has been a global warming trend that has resulted from human expansion since the mid-20th century. The global warming trend it’s referring to is the “greenhouse effect,” or the effect that occurs when the atmosphere has trapped heat that radiates from Earth toward space.
Today, glaciers are constantly melting because of the greenhouse effect. Photography and satellite photos provide evidence of this. USGS Science for a Changing World has reported that there is extensive data that proves this.
I believe planting trees could restore some of the balance. According to the global tree restoration potential, tree restoration is one of the most effective ways of reducing the amount of carbon in our atmosphere. In “Corporate Honesty and Climate Change: Time to Own Up and Act,” Joshua Axelrod of the Natural Resource Defense Council states that, “It’s important for us to understand these corporate contributions to climate change, but it’s even more important that major corporations drastically reduce their contributions as quickly as possible.”
Planting trees in Columbia and changing the way we sell products in Columbia would be a great cause for our city.
Grace Crosby is a student at MU.