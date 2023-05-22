Columbia is in great need of police officers. I am here to express my concern about the police shortage in Columbia.
As a resident, I have researched the impact of a police shortage on the community. The lack of police presence in the area has led to increased crime and has made residents feel unsafe.
The Columbia Police Department currently has 20 to 30 members who are eligible for retirement next year. The shortage of police officers has also put a strain on the current overworked and underpaid officers. This has led to decreased morale and job satisfaction among the police force.
Another issue in the police force is the quality of police officers. This is because there is a lack of people pursuing this job.
I urge you to take action to address this issue. Anything you can contribute will help. You can donate to your local police department or help by getting a job as a police officer. We need more police officers in Columbia to ensure the safety of our community.
We can achieve this by increasing the budget for the police department, offering incentives for officers to work in Columbia, and investing in training for current officers.
Decklyn Manion is a student at Rock Bridge High School.
