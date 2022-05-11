It’s time for some forward thinking when addressing Columbia’s public transportation problems.
How do we get more people to use public transportation and end this silly cycle of huge buses touring the city every day, most of them virtually empty of passengers?
A large fleet of driverless electric minibuses should at least be mentioned in these never-ending discussions. Similar vehicles could be used to transport school children.
The pros and cons of using such vehicles for public transportation are beyond a letter to the editor. At the least, driverless electric vehicles should be part of the discussion.
Kent Ford, retired, is a longtime resident of Columbia.