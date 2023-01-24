Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?

If you look at this crisis, there are many whose trust was affected. There are the parents whose trust was betrayed when given a generic form stating there would be “dancing and singing” at the breakfast. There are the Citizens of Columbia whose trust was betrayed when an event that was supposed to build unity has created division, deception and perhaps even broken a law in regards to the protections of children. There are lawmakers who feel betrayed by those in charge of the event who may not be following the law.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you