Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?
If you look at this crisis, there are many whose trust was affected. There are the parents whose trust was betrayed when given a generic form stating there would be “dancing and singing” at the breakfast. There are the Citizens of Columbia whose trust was betrayed when an event that was supposed to build unity has created division, deception and perhaps even broken a law in regards to the protections of children. There are lawmakers who feel betrayed by those in charge of the event who may not be following the law.
We want trust in our community, we want communication by all in our community and we want to be able to trust our city, Columbia Public Schools, our institutions and our neighbors. Let’s start acting like we’re on the same team, Team Columbia, instead of only being transparent when it’s convenient to get one’s way at the expense of others. Let’s be the community we all want, a community of trust, thoughtfulness and respect, with citizens who act responsibly and with regard for rights and personal beliefs of others. We can do that in our words, actions and deeds to all our neighbors. The wisdom of Solomon is that if you imagine Columbia as the one being tugged by two sides, we must realize we are one community. We must do what is honest and trustworthy going forward for the future of our community.
Tanya Heath is a Columbia resident.
