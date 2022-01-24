Good job to Columbia Public Schools for compensating teachers for their extra time to cover classes because of the substitute shortage.
But this doesn't solve the problem.
If you want to get qualified, experienced teachers to sub, CPS is going to have to pay more.
I'm a substitute teacher for CPS. I have 41 years of teaching experience and a master's degree in education. When I sub for CPS a full day, I get $80, or about $11 per hour. I don't sub for the money but, because I still enjoy teaching.
To get and retain quality teachers to substitute for CPS, the school district needs to compensate substitute teachers at a much higher level for their time.
Wayne Huckshold is a Columbia resident.