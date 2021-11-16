All of us are painfully aware of the increase of shootings in Columbia’s downtown business area. The latest event was the shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Vibez night club.
One must ask, why are these shootings happening and what can be done to stop it? The situation poses a serious conundrum for Columbia.
We know that crime is the result of several sociopolitical and economic factors: lack of education, economic disparity, a disconnect between the Columbia community and the Columbia Police Department, drugs, etc.
Yet, these factors do not address the existential dynamics that create the current situation. The sense of hopelessness, spiritual loss, Black self-hatred, the “qualia” of racial injustice and the yearning for power must also be taken into consideration. Without addressing these factors, and others like them, we will never solve the conundrum of violence in Columbia.
In conversations with Columbia residents, myriad suggestions have come forth. Here are a few of them. One group of citizens states that the problem is because of outsiders who now reside in Columbia. It is true that Columbia is growing in population. The old Columbia of 20 years ago no longer exists, yet the totality of the problem cannot be simply laid at the feet of “these newcomers.”
Columbia needs growth. Wanting to stop new residents from coming to Columbia is like cutting off our nose to spite our face, which is ridiculous.
I am hearing from more people that the solution rests in the arming of Columbia’s populace. One gentleman told me that he makes sure he carries his handgun with him every time he goes downtown, or in his words, “I make sure when I go out, I am strapped (armed).” Surely, the old Wild West mentality cannot be the solution.
Many people are suggesting that an increased police presence downtown is the cure. While I think the current chief of police has done a tremendous job of trying to change the toxic and racist culture of the Columbia Police Department, and has recruited more professional and culturally sensitive officers to the force, two facts must be kept in mind: We still have some racist police officers in the department, and the past chief did such a horrible job of establishing good community-police relationships that hostility powerfully exists between the police and people in the community.
The threat of violence in Columbia hurts all of us. After Dawson Journey Ministries’ Friday Night Worship, my wife and I used to frequent Tony’s Pizza for “date night.” We like the food, the staff was always warm and welcoming, and Tony’s is a landmark in the community.
We no longer have date night at Tony’s or any place else in downtown Columbia for fear of being hit by a stray bullet.
I do not blame Vibez. I have known one of the owners of Vibez since he was a little kid. He has always been respectful, and I think he's trying to be a serious businessperson.
I do, however, blame some of the people who come to Vibez. Some of the clientele respect neither “man(people) nor God,” and pose a real threat to Vibez, the community and Black businesses.
One thing is certain. The mayor, City Council, Downtown Business Association, the chief of police, Columbia Public Schools, Black churches and other organizations cannot solve this problem alone. We need a coordinated effort between these bodies and the Columbia community if we are to eradicate the violence that is occurring.
I have always said that the problems of Columbia are solvable if Columbians unite for the perpetuation of the common good. It is time to unite and as a community stop the violence before another person is killed.
Enough is enough.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.