In Steve Spellman’s unfortunate Oct. 14 editorial on reproductive rights, he used the word “woman” once. Once.
Refusing to realistically acknowledge the one and only group of people — women — who are directly physically impacted by roadblocks to abortion services and (women’s) reproductive health and hiding behind the argument that states should regulate the issue is provincial and ignorant.
Spellman’s use of “one,” “individuals,” “beings,” “somebody,” “people,” “person” and “them” is a poor and cowardly substitute for the word woman.
All women deserve access to safe and reliable health care. This includes reproductive and abortion services. Missives that refuse to recognize women by name should be ignored.