Editor’s note: This letter was written in response to a David Rosman column published June 30 about the Republican candidates seeking to replace Sen. Roy Blunt.
Mr. Rosman’s comments are certainly accurate. However, in press coverage of the race so far, there are never any suggested alternatives to Republican-party hacks like Hartzler and Schmitt or total scumbags like Greitens and McCloskey.
It’s assumed that Missouri is Republican and that’s the way it must always be. Democratic candidates are hardly ever mentioned, although there are few; it takes some Googling to find them. But does it have to be that way?
Back in our history there were Missouri senators like Harry Truman leading a bipartisan committee to reduce wartime profiteering; or Stuart Symington standing up to Joe McCarthy; Tom Eagleton supporting the Clean Water and Clean Air acts; Jean Carnahan championing improved education and child care. (Good work was expected from Mel Carnahan, if he had had the chance to serve.)
But then, in that era there were reasonable Republicans, too (e.g. Jack Danforth), before the party turned into the cesspool of Trumpism that it is today.
Could any Democrats with “names” be encouraged to run? Jay Nixon? Nicole Galloway? How about Claire McCaskill? (Editor’s note: Nixon, Galloway and McCaskill have all said they would not seek the seat.)
Of those who have announced their candidacy, Scott Sifton has several years’ experience in the state legislature and has worked in environmental law, and seems like a good possibility.
I would probably vote for anyone on the Democratic ticket, and there must be many in Boone County, the metro areas, and a few throughout the state that would vote for someone who cares about economic equality, public health, public education, good immigration policy and the environment — if their positions were known and publicized. It seems too early to give up on the Democratic Party.
I hope the Missourian will be reporting on Democratic candidates and their positions on the issues in the coming months.
Richard George is a Columbia resident.