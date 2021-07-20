Mr. Rosman’s opinion that rolling carts are better is misinformed and oversimplified.
He states that they result in “lower cost for weekly trash pickup.” This is simply not true. Even the roll cart supporters calculate the additional monthly cost for trash services with roll carts would be $7 to $10. The city estimated last year that the cost of implementation would be $6 million. That would come right out of the pockets of Columbians.
Mr. Rosman probably thinks there would be savings after implementation — wrong. The mechanical trucks are slower; they can only pick up one side of the street at a time. Thus, more trucks and drivers are needed, and more fuel is consumed.
He states there would be “a reduction in worker’s compensation premiums” with roll carts. When the city quotes worker’s compensation claims they usually do so for the entire Solid Waste Division, which includes the recycling facility where injuries are frequent. One of the largest claims in the past few years resulted from a collision between a truck and another vehicle and could have just as easily happened with an automated truck. The best way to reduce injuries is to create permanent positions with benefits instead of temporary positions with no benefits. Permanent workers would be better trained and more experienced. If you think we can’t afford that, consider that we have been paying a temporary hiring agency much more than we are willing to pay the workers directly.
A very strong reason against roll carts is because the recycling markets have changed in recent years. Previously China was a major purchaser of recyclables from recycling consolidators. The market was strong and most cities could make a profit by selling their fiber, metals and even plastics to consolidators. When China stopped buying U.S. recyclables, the bottom fell out of the market. Cardboard prices dropped from $87 a ton to $16. Plastics became worthless — Columbia has to wait until someone is willing to haul them off for free. Thus, cities went from profiting from recycling to picking it up, sorting and baling at a loss. Many cities have stopped recycling entirely.
The reason that roll carts don’t help with this problem is that by putting all recyclables into one recycling cart, the fiber becomes contaminated by liquids and broken glass (whereas now, the fiber goes into a separate chamber in our trucks). Comingling recyclables makes them less desirable to consolidators, worth less, and some are so contaminated they end up in the landfill. Columbians like to recycle. Roll carts are a step backward in recycling.
Mr. Rosman, don’t patronize “little old ladies.” Many of them understand the issues better than you do.
Mary Sapp is a Columbia resident interested in the roll cart issue.