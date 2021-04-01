I am perplexed by Andrew Wilson’s Op-Ed, “Like Middle East, the U.S. faces a paradox of plenty,” in a recent print edition of the Missourian. Initially, I thought he was offering his perspective on the housing market and the current lack of affordable housing, which is driving up prices. But then he turned his comments to the notion that the U.S. is a wealthy nation but is “squandering” its wealth on such things as extending unemployment compensation to those who have lost their jobs — and perhaps their health care benefits — because of the pandemic.
His assertion that the U.S. is essentially paying people to not go back to work seems to be short-sighted because the benefits are only intended to be short term while the job market continues to recover. It also seems to be based on an age-old myth that this kind of payment results in people becoming reliant on the government and, therefore, not doing things for themselves like looking for work — the old welfare queen myth, remember? It’s hard to go back to work until the jobs are there.
His reference to increasing the child-tax credit and providing stimulus money also falls into the “squander” or waste category. How can providing “stimulus” to a person’s pocketbook not be viewed as ultimately putting money back into the economy in the form of rent and utility payments, food purchases, health insurance, etc.?
Perhaps I am missing something, but does it not make sense to stimulate the economy now through these measures than to wait until 8 million more people fall into poverty as a result of the pandemic? Already, economists are predicting a 6% growth in GDP, and just this past week, unemployment claims fell below 100,000.
Despite Wilson’s claim of an “already-strong economy,” there are still too many out of work and too many struggling to get by. Doesn’t it make sense that we invest in a more rapid recovery — did we not learn our lesson from the 2009 stimulus debacle? — so that we don’t have to “squander” money on keeping people out of poverty any longer than necessary? Short term stimulus — a temporary increase in the size of the welfare state — seems to be the more logical road back to economic recovery and, as I see it, not a waste of wealth.
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident.