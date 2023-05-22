While Missouri might be the Show Me state, there is a surprising lack of public knowledge showing the environmental damage to Missouri waterways.
Rivers like the Missouri are important parts of our history and reputation as a state. However, the levels of pollution present throughout the Missouri River and its tributaries, along with Missouri’s water ecosystem at large, are surprising.
Many who live in Columbia might think about the Missouri River as simply being a unique bridge crossing when they go to Jefferson City, but the Missouri River is much more. The river itself has defined our status as a state for hundreds of years, and as the longest river in the U.S. we should protect it.
In spite of this, according to Environment Missouri, 2 million pounds of pollutant toxins were put into the river from industrial plants, with nearly half a million coming from one Tyson food plant. Although this in itself is cause for alarm, the water in the Missouri River flows downstream into Boone County collecting dangerous chemicals and poisons along the way.
The United States Geological Survey conducted a report on the quality of the Missouri River at the Independence well field from 1997-2018, and found “Maximum contaminant levels for antimony, arsenic, barium, lead, selenium, and uranium were exceeded in at least one sample.”
The distance from the collection site to Boone County simply allows for more pollutants and debris to be collected along the way, making the Missouri River hazardous to people who rely on it for their livelihoods. These chemical levels show just how dangerous pollution can be, threats to the quality of water in Missouri can be detrimental to the environment and our prosperity.
However there is still hope, as our very own Columbia Missourian reported, teams like Missouri River Relief are helping to remove pollutants from the Missouri River. According to that same article a single project removed over an estimated 5 tons of trash. Through programs like Missouri River Relief, everyday citizens can help make a difference in the quality of not just the water in our rivers, but also the community around them.
Jacob McCullough, of Columbia, is a high school student.
