While Missouri might be the Show Me state, there is a surprising lack of public knowledge showing the environmental damage to Missouri waterways.

Rivers like the Missouri are important parts of our history and reputation as a state. However, the levels of pollution present throughout the Missouri River and its tributaries, along with Missouri’s water ecosystem at large, are surprising.

