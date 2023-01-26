I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience.
What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not correspond with their gender? It was good enough for Shakespeare. And if illusion is a problem, stay away from magic shows.
This sort of censorship is ultimately harmful for the very children that the permanently outraged say they are trying to protect. Following this reasoning to its conclusion, schools will be forced to produce only tender ninnies who have no idea of how the world really works. I don’t think that’s what we want.
Mary Hartigan is a longtime Columbia resident.
