I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience.

What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not correspond with their gender? It was good enough for Shakespeare. And if illusion is a problem, stay away from magic shows.

