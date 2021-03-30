Every flood season, all of us here in mid-Missouri hold our breath as the snow melts up north and the spring rains come.
In 2019, devastating floods occurred up and down the Missouri River breaching 100 levees, flooding 1.2 million acres of farmland, infrastructure, homes and businesses and closing 470 miles of roads. The destruction caused by this flood was more widespread than those of 1993 and 2011.
Following this historic event, a citizen-led effort took shape in northwest Missouri to reduce the impact of future flooding. This collaborative project showed the power of multiple stakeholders — levee district, landowners, state and federal government and nonprofit partners working together to find a new solution to an old problem.
It was inspiring to see the power of this collective effort to protect a community both now and for future generations. The exciting part of this success story is this project can be replicated up and down the Missouri River.
As a member of The Nature Conservancy, I am proud of the leading role TNC played in convening partners and providing assistance to realize this positive outcome. I hope the leaders in our community will look to this project as an example of cooperation and collaboration, a model for future public-private partnerships, to sustain and protect both the river’s ecology and our shared economic interests for many generations to come.
Robbie Price of Columbia is a trustee for The Nature Conservancy.