International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative of the compost industry.
ICAW is celebrated internationally each year during the first full week of May. The goal of the program is to raise awareness of the benefits of using compost. Throughout the week of ICAW, community and business events are held to encourage and celebrate composting.
The process of composting provides an ecologically responsible option for managing our organic materials. All types of composting — large-scale commercial composting facilities, community composting and composting in backyards — are promoted. The theme for ICAW 2021, “Grow, Eat…COMPOST…Repeat” is based on the circular movement of the organic recycling process flowing from farm to table to farm again.
Composting returns organic resources to the soil, reduces water consumption and nonpoint pollution, stores carbon in soils reducing climate impacts, closes the loop by avoiding the loss of valuable organic resources, is a proven method of decreasing the dependence on chemical fertilizers and decreases erosion. Materials such as yard trimmings, vegetable cuttings, bio-solids, food scraps, manures and hay shavings are all converted into compost. This circular process turns organic materials that came from soil back to the soil, creating healthy soil leading to more nutrient dense fruits and vegetables.
“Grow, Eat…COMPOST…Repeat” empowers everyone to recognize and promote the importance of composting and the use of compost in growing healthier food, supporting healthier soils, mitigating climate change and, ultimately, creating a more just and sustainable world.
Composting has become one of the primary methods communities use to reach waste diversion goals and create green jobs and infrastructure. Communities have significantly impacted clean water, healthy soil, climate change and landfill diversion by using compost for public works projects.
In Columbia, the city will be offering composting workshops during ICAW at 5:30 p.m. May 4 and 9 a.m. May 8 via Zoom. Information on these workshops, and more, can be found on the city of Columbia website.
Steve Callis lives in Boone County and serves as the Missouri State Coordinator for International Compost Awareness Week.