The recent article “Food prices remain stubbornly high as inflation cools. Here's why” reminds us that many hard-working Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet.
Food is a basic necessity, but for millions of Americans, it is a huge hardship on top of paying for rent and other expenses. That is why Congress needs to pass an expansion to the Child Tax Credit.
In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by 46% last year — the largest one-year reduction in history. Since the payments expired last December, child poverty has increased, parents can’t work because they can’t afford childcare, and global inflation has made basic necessities more expensive.
Congress wants to extend tax breaks for wealthy corporations, and it is unconscionable for Congress to do that while ignoring millions of American families struggling to make ends meet.
I urge our members of Congress, such as Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt to give a huge gift this season and include an expanded, monthly Child Tax Credit for all low-income families in any omnibus bill.
Sarah Miller is a teacher in St. Louis.
