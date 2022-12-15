The recent article “Food prices remain stubbornly high as inflation cools. Here's why” reminds us that many hard-working Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet.

Food is a basic necessity, but for millions of Americans, it is a huge hardship on top of paying for rent and other expenses. That is why Congress needs to pass an expansion to the Child Tax Credit.

