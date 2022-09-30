The article “Biden on ending hunger in the US: ‘I know we can do this,'” shared optimism at the White House Conference on Hunger.

Biden boldly claimed the goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade is ambitious but doable. Chef Jose Andres agreed saying, “We need to invest in our nation's school kitchens so that every school can prepare nutritious and tasty meals. And universal free breakfast and lunch for all children.”

