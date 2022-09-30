The article “Biden on ending hunger in the US: ‘I know we can do this,'” shared optimism at the White House Conference on Hunger.
Biden boldly claimed the goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade is ambitious but doable. Chef Jose Andres agreed saying, “We need to invest in our nation's school kitchens so that every school can prepare nutritious and tasty meals. And universal free breakfast and lunch for all children.”
This kind of vision is desperately needed in Washington and Missouri. People are accustomed to things being desperate for so long that they can’t imagine a world without a starving class, much less how to create it.
Fortunately, there are some easy programs that can give aid right away. Last year, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) cut child poverty in half. It was a success that helped families while pumping dollars into our communities when they bought food, goods and services their kids needed.
Sens. (Roy) Blunt and (Josh) Hawley, Congresswoman (Vicky) Hartlzer and Congressman (Blaine) Luetkemeyer should find a way to make the CTC permanent before the end of the year. Don’t hand out more corporate tax credits without assisting hungry Americans.
Cynthia Changyit Levin is a St. Louis resident.
