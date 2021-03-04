The article “How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus” (published online Feb. 11) brought up an important point about fighting pandemics when it reported that the UK sequences 10% of COVID-19 positive specimens, compared to 1% in the U.S.
If each country doesn’t have adequate resources to fight COVID-19, we will all suffer in the long run.
Not all viral changes are dangerous, but we should expect to see more harmful variations this year. As a former global health leader, the U.S. needs to be a part of reducing global infections or we will continue in a cycle where mutations occur faster, including variants that evade vaccines or increase transmission rates.
Looking out only for ourselves will not make Americans safer from the pandemic. Congressperson (Vicky) Hartzler, Sen. (Roy) Blunt, and Sen. (Josh) Hawley should urge congressional leadership to join the global response to COVID-19 by providing $4 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as fully funding the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator with $4 billion.
Cynthia Changyit Levin lives in Town and Country, Missouri.