I agree with Cynthia Changyit Levin’s op-ed “Moms must pay attention to the child tax credit,” published March 10.
Our country needs to prioritize passing an extension to the child tax credit to protect our nation’s kids. With the rising costs of gas and other goods, it is even more imperative that Congress take action.
We have a huge group of children who are in great danger of falling into poverty because the child tax credit expired and has not been renewed. In 2021, it lifted nearly 3 million children out of poverty, but now those kids are beginning to fall back into poverty. These kids have parents who are working full time but cannot make ends meet, especially with rising costs.
I call on Rep. Vicky Hartzler, as well as Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, to work to pass a renewal of the child tax credit for 2022.
Sarah Miller is a teacher in St. Louis.