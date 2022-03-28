Two weeks ago, I attended Missouri Jobs with Justice’s Town Hall to ask candidates their plans to protect and expand Columbia’s public bus system. Overall, both mayoral and City Council candidates seemed to support protecting the system, albeit only a few had concrete plans to actually expand the bus system if elected.
Local Motion advocates for walking, biking and transit solutions to meet people’s everyday transportation needs. We believe buses and other forms of public transit are for everyone, not just people who can’t afford cars or people of certain economic status. So, we asked candidates what they would need to change about our bus system to ride it regularly.
In addition to destigmatizing who rides buses, we seek to dismantle the notion that people only ride buses to get to basic needs, e.g. doctor appointments or groceries, and work — something all candidates focused on in their answers.
Buses could transform our cities, including Columbia. Why shouldn’t we be able to take buses to Rock Bridge Park or Cosmo Park? Or, take a bus home from a night downtown, not having to worry about parking or traffic?
When you vote on April 5, support candidates who will build a transportation system in Columbia where everyone can get where they need and want to go — regardless of whether they own a car.
Rikki Ascani is the Community Engagement Director at Local Motion, a small transportation equity advocacy nonprofit in Columbia.